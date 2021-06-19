Advertisement

Juneteenth 5K held in Huntington

A 5k recognizing Juneteenth was held in Huntington, West Virginia Saturday morning.
A 5k recognizing Juneteenth was held in Huntington, West Virginia Saturday morning.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The newest federal holiday was recognized with a 5K on Saturday morning in Huntington.

“This day is very important,” said Rashad Sanders, executive director of Fairfield Community Development Corporation. “Not only just in history period, but for my people, my ancestors, and my culture.”

On this day in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas. The announcement came in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

“It’s all about each one, teach one,” he said. “Make sure that you share information with others and make sure those people are willing to pass information along to other people.”

Last year, Huntington became one of the first cities in America to officially designate Juneteenth as a legal holiday. It became a state and federal holiday just a few days ago.

Event organizers say it's a chance to bring awareness and education.
Event organizers say it's a chance to bring awareness and education.

“We’re very excited to do events like this in the future,” said Sanders. “I believe awareness is great to educate people, and the more we do and don’t be silent, the more people will know and more people will learn.”

Organizers of the event say it’s a great way to bring awareness and education to the topic.

