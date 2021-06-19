‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs off the market and under contract after cash offer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A disturbing video was sent to 11 News showcasing an unbelievable site to walk into. A home for sale in Colorado Springs covered in graffiti. According to police reports, the damage was all done by a tenant who was evicted.

A listing on Redfin.com has received attention from across the country. Click here to watch a video posted to the site.

11 News spoke to the realtor and homeowner in a Call For Action Investigation. They say they were devastated by the mess left in the home.

According to a police report, the out-of-state homeowner, Suzy, was renting the home to a woman for 10 years. That tenant was then subletting to a family member. Police say the woman stopped paying rent. According to the police report, Suzy hired a property manager to evict the woman from the home. That’s when the mess was made. As of Wednesday, police say no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made. Now the home is on the market for $590,000.

Realtor Mimi Foster opened the door to a new listing, but nothing could prepare her for the home at 4525 Churchill Court. The neighborhood is near Broadmoor Bluffs Park on the southwest side of the city.

“I’ve never seen this kind of destruction in 30 years in this business. It’s amazing that people are like that,” Foster said.

Foster gave 11 News a tour of the home. When Foster first walked into the home a year ago, she found the mess. That’s when Foster called police to file a report.

“Everything needs to be redone,” Foster stated. “Every surface in the house has black paint, when I first came in the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

11 News also spoke to the homeowner, Suzy, who said she was sent pictures and was devastated by what she saw.

“It’s not even the same house,” Suzy said. “I mean, I felt like I was watching a horror movie.”

Police papers state that the real estate agent told officers that the property manager was trying to evict the tenant. The police report goes on to read there is no record at the sheriff’s office of the eviction. But according to court documents, the woman has an eviction in the past around the same time, but it is unclear if the eviction is tied to this house.

Foster listed the home for sale on Tuesday.

“We put it on the market,” Foster added. “My phone has been off the hook. People have a curiosity and interest -- they want to come and see it.”

When 11 News was at the home on Wednesday, there were curious house hunters walking through. The house hunters said this could be the perfect fixer-upper.

Police say the criminal mischief and theft investigation went inactive back in March after they say property manager did not return their phone calls. 11 News reached out to the property manager, who was listed in the police report. She says the company only managed the home for two months but could not share specifics. On top of all of this, according to the police report, two dead cats were removed from the home by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

“One hundred and fifty thousand dollars of destruction to somebody’s property should have consequences, and I would like to see her prosecuted and spend some time in jail,” Foster said of the previous tenant.

11 News reached out to the tenant on her last known number. There was no answer.

Foster says the house was scheduled to go into foreclosure at the end of the month, but the bank has since pulled it. Late Wednesday night, Foster said there were multiple cash offers for more than the asking price.

On Friday, 11 News learned the house is off the market and under contract. Foster said they had more than 20 official offers. A woman who lives in the neighborhood is under contract following a cash offer.

