Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians

Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians
Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians(Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman)
By Dakota Makres
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On June 19, 1865 union soldiers rode into Galveston, Texas to deliver a message of freedom to enslaved African Americans.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman delivered a video message to Kentuckians on Saturday discussing the importance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

“The Juneteenth holiday provides us with the opportunity to reflect on our pass, learn from the failings of our predecessors and move towards a more inclusive and diverse Commonwealth,” she said.

“This Juneteenth, I hope that everyone takes time to think about what freedom really means,” she said. “If we don’t all share the same freedoms, none of us can truly be free. Happy Juneteenth, Team Kentucky.”

You can watch the video below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
67 beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Dozens of emaciated beagles rescued from Lawrence Co. Ohio property
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Officials warn of counterfeit money

Latest News

A 5k recognizing Juneteenth was held in Huntington, West Virginia Saturday morning.
Juneteenth 5K held in Huntington
Pikeville's 4th Annual 'Tour de Ville' kicks off Sunday morning after last year's event was...
Pike County community hosts ‘Tour de Ville’ after being canceled last year due to pandemic
An antique car show is being held Saturday in Ceredo, West Virginia.
Ceredo hosts antique car show
Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway