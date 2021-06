SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a one year break due to the Coronavirus, the North-South all-star classic resumed in South Charleston and it was won by the North squad 105-104. Jaelin Johnson led all scorers with 27 points while Aiden Satterfield and Alex Yoakum combined for 49 points for the South team.

Here are the highlights that aired Friday night on WSAZ Sports.

