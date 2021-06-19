Advertisement

One injured in shooting

Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Court St. and Quarrier St.

One person was hit by gunfire, according to dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Charleston Police said the victim was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

WSAZ crews on scene said officers established a perimeter and were searching the area for any evidence.

Officers said evidence was also found along Virginia St. near City Hall.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

