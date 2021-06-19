Advertisement

Pike County community hosts ‘Tour de Ville’ after being canceled last year due to pandemic

Pikeville's 4th Annual 'Tour de Ville' kicks off Sunday morning after last year's event was...
Pikeville's 4th Annual 'Tour de Ville' kicks off Sunday morning after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s 4th Annual ‘Tour de Ville’ is set to kick off Sunday, June 20th at 9 a.m. at the Pikeville Farmer’s Market after the pandemic forced the ride to be canceled in 2020.

“We’re all eager to be back out,” said Tour de Ville Co-Director Ronald ‘Radar’ McKinney. “There’s nothing like being out here with this cycling group we have here in Pikeville. We just have a really good time.”

This year is scheduled to be the largest cycling event since 2019 with three different routes to choose from no matter your age, cycling experience, or skillset.

“Anyone can attend this ride. Young and old, this is all inclusive,” said McKinney. “We’re trying to promote family fun, so we have something for all ages.”

With a five-mile, 10-mile, and 20-mile route, the event could also be a challenge to some, but McKinney says to do your best and just have fun.

“Cycling is some of the best exercises you can do,” said McKinney. “You don’t have to do miles, just get out and do a few laps around your neighborhood and have fun. A little is better than nothing at all.”

For more information on how you can attend and participate, visit the event’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
67 beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Dozens of emaciated beagles rescued from Lawrence Co. Ohio property
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Officials warn of counterfeit money

Latest News

A 5k recognizing Juneteenth was held in Huntington, West Virginia Saturday morning.
Juneteenth 5K held in Huntington
An antique car show is being held Saturday in Ceredo, West Virginia.
Ceredo hosts antique car show
Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians