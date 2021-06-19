Pike County community hosts ‘Tour de Ville’ after being canceled last year due to pandemic

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s 4th Annual ‘Tour de Ville’ is set to kick off Sunday, June 20th at 9 a.m. at the Pikeville Farmer’s Market after the pandemic forced the ride to be canceled in 2020.

“We’re all eager to be back out,” said Tour de Ville Co-Director Ronald ‘Radar’ McKinney. “There’s nothing like being out here with this cycling group we have here in Pikeville. We just have a really good time.”

This year is scheduled to be the largest cycling event since 2019 with three different routes to choose from no matter your age, cycling experience, or skillset.

“Anyone can attend this ride. Young and old, this is all inclusive,” said McKinney. “We’re trying to promote family fun, so we have something for all ages.”

With a five-mile, 10-mile, and 20-mile route, the event could also be a challenge to some, but McKinney says to do your best and just have fun.

“Cycling is some of the best exercises you can do,” said McKinney. “You don’t have to do miles, just get out and do a few laps around your neighborhood and have fun. A little is better than nothing at all.”

For more information on how you can attend and participate, visit the event’s website or Facebook page.

