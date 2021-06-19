Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway

UPDATE: 06-/19/2021 @ 4:35 P.M.

According to an alert from Kanawha County, the area where a motorcyclist crashed on Saturday in the 300 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes is now reopened as of 4:35 p.m.

UPDATE: 06/19/2021 @ 3:35 P.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ the man who led multiple police departments on a high speed chase Saturday afternoon has crashed.

The pursuit started on the 1600 block of Dunbar Ave.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the Dunbar Police Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police Department, Nitro Police Department, and Charleston Police Department assisted in the chase.

The driver led multiple agencies into a pursuit through backroads until he crashed at the Subway in Cross Lanes, dispatchers say.

Medics are on scene, the driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

No other details are being released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/19/2021 @ 2:39 P.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say police are currently in pursuit of a motorcycle.

The pursuit started in Dunbar a little after 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

No other details are being released at this time.

