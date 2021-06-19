Slow lane closes following crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro 911 dispatchers say the slow lane is closed at the 45 mile marker on I-64 WB following a crash.

It happened a little before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Medics have not yet arrived on scene, but dispatchers say there may be some injuries.

Right now, the slow lane is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.