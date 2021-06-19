Advertisement

Slow lane closes following crash

It happened a little before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
It happened a little before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro 911 dispatchers say the slow lane is closed at the 45 mile marker on I-64 WB following a crash.

It happened a little before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Medics have not yet arrived on scene, but dispatchers say there may be some injuries.

Right now, the slow lane is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Officials warn of counterfeit money
67 beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Dozens of emaciated beagles rescued from Lawrence Co. Ohio property

Latest News

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Arson arrest made in connection to motel fire
Electrical repairs are needed at the Knollview Village Apartment complex after a fire late...
Apartment building without power following fire
Electrical repairs are needed at the Knollview Village Apartment complex after a fire late...
Apartment building without power following fire