W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Charleston for a special session on Thursday, June 24.

That is according to a proclamation issued Friday by Gov. Jim Justice.

According to a news release, Justice is asking lawmakers to consider more than $250 million in supplementary appropriations that the governor has divided into 21 different initiatives.

“A few of those initiatives include upgrades and expansions to several West Virginia State Parks, upgrades to the Elk River Trail, allocating initial funding to the Economic Development Authority’s Closing Fund, upgrades to correctional facilities, replenishing the First Responders’ Death Fund, and many others,” the release said.

