Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for special session

West Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Charleston for a special session on Thursday, June 24.
West Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Charleston for a special session on Thursday, June 24.(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Charleston for a special session on Thursday, June 24.

That is according to a proclamation issued Friday by Gov. Jim Justice.

According to a news release, Justice is asking lawmakers to consider more than $250 million in supplementary appropriations that the governor has divided into 21 different initiatives.

“A few of those initiatives include upgrades and expansions to several West Virginia State Parks, upgrades to the Elk River Trail, allocating initial funding to the Economic Development Authority’s Closing Fund, upgrades to correctional facilities, replenishing the First Responders’ Death Fund, and many others,” the release said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Police said one person was injured while fishing Thursday morning during a hit-and-run at...
Police investigating intentional hit-and-run
Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting
Barboursville Police released surveillance photos of this man wanted for taking nearly $4,000...
Man wanted for taking nearly $4,000 worth of golf equipment
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
Jaquan Hall
Man indicted in connection with Easter murder

Latest News

Juneteenth was declared the nation's 11th annual federal holiday by President Joe Biden on...
Charleston community celebrates and reacts to Juneteenth as national holiday
DOJ: West Virginia transgender restrictions unconstitutional
DOJ: West Virginia transgender restrictions unconstitutional
Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser
Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Counterfeit money alert in Carter County