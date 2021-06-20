101 years ago, you could mail your kids; Ohio family was first to try it

Ohio (WOIO) - This week marks the 101 anniversary of a decision by the Post Office Department to ban the shipping of children via parcel post.

It was an Ohio family who first postmarked their boy and shipped him, according to a Smithsonian National Postal Museum Facebook post.

The first child mailed was shipped in 1913. His family paid 15 cents to send him about a mile to his grandmother, according to the post. They insured him for $50.

The practice was halted on June 13, 1920. At that time the post office had only been in existence for seven years, and some customers did test the limits on what could be mailed, the Smithsonian said.

The Facebook post included a staged photo. Children traveled with trusted postal workers, not in mailbags, the Smithsonian said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.