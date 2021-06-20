Advertisement

Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A child has been seriously injured after falling out of a a moving vehicle.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol it happened at 6:13 p.m. Saturday evening at Lake Alma State Park.

According to the parents of the child, Tiara and Allen Wamsley, their five-year-old daughter somehow got out of her booster seat, fell out of the rear window and was struck by the vehicle she was traveling in.

The young girl was flown to Children’s Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries.

Troopers say witnesses provided similar information about what happened when they were questioned about the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting
Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
67 beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Dozens of emaciated beagles rescued from Lawrence Co. Ohio property

Latest News

Officials say the blaze has been ruled an accident.
Fire damages two homes in Huntington
A 5k recognizing Juneteenth was held in Huntington, West Virginia Saturday morning.
Juneteenth 5K held in Huntington
Pikeville's 4th Annual 'Tour de Ville' kicks off Sunday morning after last year's event was...
Pike County community hosts ‘Tour de Ville’ after being canceled last year due to pandemic
An antique car show is being held Saturday in Ceredo, West Virginia.
Ceredo hosts antique car show