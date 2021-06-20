Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
Dozens are without power after firefighters responded to an issue in the complex's electrical...
Fire leaves 51 senior living residents in the dark
Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s own and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient...
Woody Williams attends great-grandson’s graduation from Marine Corps boot camp

Latest News

Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting
Metro 911 dispatchers got the call a little after 7 a.m.
UPDATE | Road back open after downed tree blocked road