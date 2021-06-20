UPDATE | Road back open after downed tree blocked road

UPDATE: 06/20/2021 @ 9:00 A.M.

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say I-77 SB at mile marker 105 is back open after a downed tree blocked the road early Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/20/2021 @ 8:07 A.M.

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State Police are on scene of a downed tree on I-77 Sunday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers got the call a little after 7 a.m.

It happened at mile marker 105 on I-77 SB.

The tree is blocking all SB lanes of I-77.

The West Virginia Department of Highways is on their way to the scene, dispatchers say.

