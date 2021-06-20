Advertisement

UPDATE | Road back open after downed tree blocked road

Metro 911 dispatchers got the call a little after 7 a.m.
Metro 911 dispatchers got the call a little after 7 a.m.(WBRC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 06/20/2021 @ 9:00 A.M.

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say I-77 SB at mile marker 105 is back open after a downed tree blocked the road early Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/20/2021 @ 8:07 A.M.

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State Police are on scene of a downed tree on I-77 Sunday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers got the call a little after 7 a.m.

It happened at mile marker 105 on I-77 SB.

The tree is blocking all SB lanes of I-77.

The West Virginia Department of Highways is on their way to the scene, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s own and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient...
Woody Williams attends great-grandson’s graduation from Marine Corps boot camp
Dozens are without power after firefighters responded to an issue in the complex's electrical...
Fire leaves 51 senior living residents in the dark

Latest News

Ceredo hosts antique car show
Ceredo hosts antique car show
Juneteenth 5K held in Huntington
Juneteenth 5K held in Huntington
Fire damages two homes in Huntington
Fire damages two homes in Huntington
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway