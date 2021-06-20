Fire damages two homes in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two families are without their home after a fire broke out along Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to Fire Marshal Mat Winters, the call came in from a neighbor who spotted smoke and flames around 3:30 p.m. for a structure fire at a house along the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

One home caught fire, and due to wind gusts, flames then quickly spread to a nearby home. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly but said they battled intense heat.

One dog, and three cats were rescued from the fire.

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze and the fire has been ruled an accident.

