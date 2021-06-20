First Warning Forecast | Summer comes in hot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first day of summer is technically Sunday, but since the solstice occurs at 11:31 PM local time, Monday can be considered the first “true” day of summer. Either way, hot temperatures are expected both days, a fitting way to start the new season. However, a strong cold front that moves through Monday night will quickly put the breaks on any summery feel for a couple of days with a brief return to fall. Then, heat and humidity return to round out the work week and start the last weekend in June.

For Saturday night, expect a partly cloudy sky with spotty fog possible. Many locations remain quiet, but scattered thunderstorms will be possible across northern portions of our area, mainly along and north of US Highway 50. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Father’s Day on Sunday is actually looking mainly dry outside of a stray shower or two due to the continued high humidity. Afternoon high temperatures top out around 90 degrees, so the heat will certainly be felt.

Expect a dry start and mainly clear to the day on Monday, followed by widespread showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. Some storms may turn strong to severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. High temperatures are still anticipated to reach the 90-degree mark before the rain arrives.

Showers and storms linger into Tuesday morning before clearing later in the afternoon. Late-day temperatures stay in the mid 70s on Tuesday, quite a contrast from the day before.

Wednesday morning sees a chilly start reminiscent of what this past week brought as low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees. The afternoon looks quite pleasant with highs staying in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine dominates on Thursday as afternoon temperatures quickly return to the upper 80s.

By Friday and Saturday, a few showers may move across the region again but with plenty of dry hours expected as well. Both days will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

