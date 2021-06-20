Advertisement

Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway, deputies say

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey’s assigned county car was stolen from her driveway Saturday with her gun inside.

Deputies say her car was stolen sometime early Saturday morning and has since been recovered, but the gun is still missing.

According to deputies, the weapon was secured in the locked car.

Deputies do not have a suspect at this time.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department says that the investigation is ongoing.

