North shuts out the South Saturday afternoon

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The North Bears were in a stingy mood Saturday and held the South Cardinals scoreless Saturday afternoon in South Charleston. They won the game 26-0 behind a rushing attacked that gained more yards than the South had total. Martinsburg’s Kevon Warren ran for 100 yards and a touchdown while Spring Mills quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson scored the first two TD’s on the day.

The South had trouble getting their offense going all afternoon as Richwood quarterback Caleb Jantuah was the leading rusher in the game.

Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday night.

