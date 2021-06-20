Advertisement

Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez

By John Lowe
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family and a community are still searching for their loved one and some closure.

“We’ve had numerous resources in trying to find Kandi but so far no luck,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Deputies, K9 crews and local first responders were out once again searching for Kandi Green Gonzalez, who has been reported missing since Jun. 1.

“It’s the weirdest thing in the world,” Hunt said. “She was just wandering around somebody’s backyard and she runs through the creek and just disappears. Nobody chasing her. Nothing to suspect anything than she was just on her own, ran into the creek and so far she hasn’t been found.”

Search teams, along with neighbors, were combing every single piece of property hoping to find any evidence of where Gonzalez might be.

“For this last couple of weeks or week or so,” Hunt said. “They’ve called us continuously to tell us they’ve searched their buildings, they’ve searched their barns, even the underpinning of their house, everywhere on their property to try to help us rule out places that we don’t have to go back and search.”

Hunt says that cadaver dogs have replaced tracking dogs in the search.

“Hopefully we use it to rule out anything,” Hunt said. “Thank god the cadaver dogs haven’t found anything so there’s hope.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s own and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient...
Woody Williams attends great-grandson’s graduation from Marine Corps boot camp
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
67 beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Dozens of emaciated beagles rescued from Lawrence Co. Ohio property

Latest News

Ceredo hosts antique car show
Ceredo hosts antique car show
Juneteenth 5K held in Huntington
Juneteenth 5K held in Huntington
Fire damages two homes in Huntington
Fire damages two homes in Huntington
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
NORTH SOUTH FOOTBALL
NORTH SOUTH FOOTBALL