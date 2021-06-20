Advertisement

Park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season

State park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season
State park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is here, leaving park officials hopeful for good crowds this season.

One of which is Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park in London that, despite the pandemic, was still able to have decent numbers.

However, now with restrictions ended and vaccinations rolling out, Park Director Joey Engle said he was happy to see another example of things getting back to normal.

“Holds special memories for a lot of people, anybody that you talk to. Just to be able to provide a place for the people in London and Laurel County to come and enjoy each other and spend time together and offer them that sense of community again and normalcy coming back is nice,” Engle said.

The state park is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., for more information you can call (606) 330-2130.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
Dozens are without power after firefighters responded to an issue in the complex's electrical...
Fire leaves 51 senior living residents in the dark
Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s own and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient...
Woody Williams attends great-grandson’s graduation from Marine Corps boot camp

Latest News

A group of World War II veterans took part in a special flight Sunday, June 20, 2021 in...
World War II veterans honored with special flight in Frankfort on Father’s Day
Our FOX19 NOW tech expert advises consumers to research before impulsively buying smart devices...
Tech expert advises Amazon shoppers to research before buying smart devices ahead of Prime Day
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 166 new COVID-19 cases
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway, deputies say