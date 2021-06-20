Advertisement

Tech expert advises Amazon shoppers to research before buying smart devices ahead of Prime Day

Our FOX19 NOW tech expert advises consumers to research before impulsively buying smart devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Online shoppers looking to purchase tech items this Amazon Prime Day should use caution while buying impulsively on items that connect to WiFi.

FOX19 NOW’s Tech Expert Dave Hatter says that any smart device has potential for privacy and security risks.

Hattar warns shoppers from buying cheap-priced products from unfamiliar brands.

“It’s not even the cheap stuff that’s just being crammed into the market by Chinese companies. It’s reputable companies,” Hatter said.

Regardless of the brand name, Hatter warns of the importance of setting up a device properly.

“Do I know how to configure the device securely when I plug it in? Do I know that I need to install updates on it. Now, ideally the device is set up to automatically get updates, patches and so forth from the original manufacturer. Is it? Who knows,” Hatter said.

Hatter adds that customers should consider how long they plan to use the smart device and how long the company will update the device.

“I’m not saying that you should never buy anything. What I am saying is that you should do your homework, you should try to only buy these products from reputable well-known vendors and even if they are from reputable well-known vendors you need to understand once you buy it part of the [responsibility] is on you to update the thing,” Hatter.

The most basic form of protection comes from changing the factory default password. For more security, Hatter advises setting up a separate network for the smart devices that do not require personal information.

