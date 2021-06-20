Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say a pursuit that began in Boone County around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon has now ended in Kanawha County after the driver crashed the vehicle.

West Virginia State Police is leading the investigation and initiated the traffic stop.

They tell WSAZ, two adults and one child were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Both the male and female adult have been taken into custody and are facing multiple charges still to be determined. It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle.

The crash ended along Chestnut Street in South Charleston after the driver went off-road and then drove on bare rims for a time.

WVSP say no one was injured in the pursuit or subsequent crash. They did deploy spike strips to try to slow down the vehicle.

The child is being taken under the care of Child Protective Services until a plan can be created or family can be contacted.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene directing traffic around the crash. The vehicle involved was being towed away.

