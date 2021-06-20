Young Reds fan devastated over Joey Votto’s ejection
Updated: 19 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play for the first time.
Votto was ejected in the first inning for arguing balls and strikes.
Kristin tweeted a picture of her daughter Abigail crying. The Reds replied to this tweet and said they’d hook her up.
Kristen says her Abigail eventually cheered up with popcorn and a ball signed by Votto.
Kristin told FOX19, “Abigail is doing much better and is very excited about her ball and note from Joey! What an amazing gesture from Mr. Votto and the Reds! We can’t thank them enough!”
