10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One child was killed in an ATV crash Sunday in Clay County and another was seriously injured, according to West Virginia State Police.

The accident happened around 5:20 p.m. in the Bird Hollow area of Clay County.

Troopers confirmed Monday that a 10-year-old boy who was driving the ATV was transported to Montgomery General where he was pronounced dead.

A female juvenile who was a passenger on the ATV was transported to CAMC with serious injuries. Troopers say she is from the Lizemores area of Clay County.

The ATV was traveling on a paved road when it entered a curve, ran off the roadway and hit a rock wall, officials say.

