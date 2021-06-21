Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day deals

By Josie Fletcher
Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) -

Bargain hunters... this is your moment!

Amazon’s 48-hour ‘Prime Day’ sale kicks off today.

For the next two days, today and tomorrow, looks for deals on fashion, toys, electronics and more.

To join in the fun, you need to have an Amazon Prime Membership.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This year’s Prime Day is earlier than ever before.

Amazon normally holds Prime Day later in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

Amazon says last year’s Prime Day was the best on record.

Prime Day has taken place since 2015.

Prime Day is happening today and tomorrow on Amazon.com.

