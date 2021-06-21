Advertisement

Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the heavy oak limbs barely missed her head.

The woman was trapped in her Lexus until firefighters pulled her out.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A neighbor said the woman was driving up the street when the massive oak unexpectedly collapsed on top of her car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First winners of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes announced
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Police say a child was inside the car with the driver.
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
Dozens are without power after firefighters responded to an issue in the complex's electrical...
Fire leaves 51 senior living residents in the dark

Latest News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch during NFL football practice in...
Unvaccinated Bills WR Cole Beasley would rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with former college athletes in dispute with NCAA
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of...
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics
FILE - Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holds a hand fan outside a court hearing...
EXPLAINER: Calls to #FreeBritney and court conservatorships
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths