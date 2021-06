HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s summer time and we are always trying to feel our best and have a lot of energy to make the most of the season.

Dr. Jodelle Yount discusses Biodentical hormones and what benefits come with it.

To learn more Laser Errors Off MediSpa, you can head over to their website and their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.