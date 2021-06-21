Boyd County reports another COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the victim was a 54-year-old man. The overall death toll in the county has been 77 people.

Health officials also announced seven new cases, ranging from a 5-year-old girl to a 46-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 4,984 cases, 3,213 which have recovered.

