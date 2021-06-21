Advertisement

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain.

The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste.

That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 - the loss of smell and taste.

The relatively small study followed 782 people who had MRI scans three years apart, before and after the pandemic.

While researchers believe the findings are compelling, they have not been authenticated by peer review.

Also, because the study only looked at COVID-19 patients’ brains shortly after being infected, the long-term effects are not clear.

