First Warning Forecast | Another taste of fall this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first full day of summer on Monday will still feel appropriate for the season, but just a couple days after the solstice, much cooler temperatures are set to greet the Tri-State after a strong cold front sweeps through. This front also brings widespread showers and storms Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Then, the rest of the work week stays dry before showers and storms return for the weekend. The fall feel also does not stick around more than a couple days before summery heat and humidity surges back. Enjoy the refreshing feel while you can!

Sunday night stays mostly clear and muggy as low temperatures only fall to around 70 degrees. Patchy fog is likely.

Monday starts dry with ample sunshine, but clouds increase towards midday, and widespread showers and storms are to follow during the afternoon and evening. Some of storms may be strong enough for gusty winds, small hail, and very heavy rainfall. Expect a stiff breeze throughout the day as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s before the rain arrives.

Showers and storms linger into Tuesday morning before clearing later in the afternoon. Late-day temperatures stay unseasonably cool in the low 70s.

Wednesday morning sees a chilly, fall-like start as low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees. Some rural locations may even fall to the upper 40s! Fortunately, the afternoon looks quite pleasant with highs staying in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine dominates on Thursday as afternoon temperatures quickly return to the upper 80s.

Friday stays dry during the daylight hours as high temperatures reach the upper 80s again. By Friday night, a few showers may pass.

Unsettled weather returns for the weekend as both Saturday and Sunday see showers and storms. Afternoon temperatures stay closer to the 80-degree mark, if not even stuck in the 70s for some locations on Sunday.

