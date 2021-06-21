Advertisement

Juneteenth celebrations in Huntington

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on June 17th. The holiday celebrates the emancipation of African Americans who had been enslaved.

What a better time to discuss Juneteenth related events in Huntington than right now. Maria Hill with the A D Lewis Community Center and Marijayne Crawford, Owner of Queen’s Dream and Juneteenth Coordinator, share the exciting celebrations that are happening in the community.

To learn more about the Juneteenth celebrations you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First winners of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes announced
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Police say a child was inside the car with the driver.
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
Dozens are without power after firefighters responded to an issue in the complex's electrical...
Fire leaves 51 senior living residents in the dark

Latest News

Dr. Jodelle Yount discusses Biodentical hormones and what benefits come with it.
Biodentical Hormones at Laser Errors Off MediSpa
Chris Braley, Owner of Braley Care Homes, share what they are doing on this special day to...
The longest day of the year
Park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season
Park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit