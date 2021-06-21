Juneteenth celebrations in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on June 17th. The holiday celebrates the emancipation of African Americans who had been enslaved.

What a better time to discuss Juneteenth related events in Huntington than right now. Maria Hill with the A D Lewis Community Center and Marijayne Crawford, Owner of Queen’s Dream and Juneteenth Coordinator, share the exciting celebrations that are happening in the community.

To learn more about the Juneteenth celebrations you can visit their Facebook page.

