Advertisement

The longest day of the year

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The longest day of the year is June 20th. The summer solstice is the day with the most light and across the world people will come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through different activities.

Chris Braley, Owner of Braley Care Homes, share what they are doing on this special day to fight Alzheimer’s.

To learn more about Braley Care Homes you can head over to their website and their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First winners of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes announced
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Police say a child was inside the car with the driver.
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
Dozens are without power after firefighters responded to an issue in the complex's electrical...
Fire leaves 51 senior living residents in the dark

Latest News

Dr. Jodelle Yount discusses Biodentical hormones and what benefits come with it.
Biodentical Hormones at Laser Errors Off MediSpa
What a better time to discuss Juneteenth related events in Huntington than right now. Maria...
Juneteenth celebrations in Huntington
Park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season
Park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit