Names released in connection with multi-county pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Names have been released in connection with a two-county police pursuit that landed a pair in jail and a child in the custody of Child Protective Services during the weekend.

The pursuit started Sunday on state Route 3, near Foster, in Boone County, West Virginia State Police said. It continued into Kanawha County and ended in a crash along Chestnut Street in South Charleston.

Troopers say Taylor Turner, 20, of Ridgeview, West Virginia, faces charges of fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing in a motor vehicle, child neglect, driving on a suspended operator’s license, obstructing justice, as well as several traffic violations.

Melvin Taylor III, 24, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with child neglect, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both suspects were taken to the Central Regional Jail.

