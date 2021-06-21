Ohio child hit by parent’s car at state park

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The staff at Lake Alma State Park say that Saturday was your typical busy summer day.

“Things can change in a second,” park staff member Carol Yost said.

Yost, who works at Lake Alma’s boathouse, was beginning to wrap up the day Saturday when all of a sudden, she looked up across the beach.

“We were down here working and I looked up and we seen lights from the fire department and police department,” Yost said. “We walked outside to see what was going on and they said a little girl had tumbled out the window of a vehicle and they ran over her.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a five-year-old girl had climbed out of her booster seat and fell out of the rear window of her parents’ car. She tumbled to the ground while the car was still moving, then hit by the same car.

Investigators say that the girl suffered serious injuries and had to be life-flighted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

“We were all pretty worried and stressed out with something like that,” Yost said. “You see families out having so much fun then something like that and it just changes everything real fast. It just shows how much your life could change in a split second.”

Park staff say that the child is now conscious and in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.