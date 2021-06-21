Advertisement

Plans to demolish AK Steel site

Courtesy: WSAZ
Courtesy: WSAZ(WYMT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ/WKYT) - Plans to demolish a steel mill in Ashland that went idle in 2015 were confirmed Monday by the owners.

According to Cleveland-Cliffs, the AK Steel site in Ashland, Kentucky will be torn down and will not be used for production in the future.

The AK Steel company was bought out by Cleveland Cliffs weeks after the plant closed in 2019.

There is no word on when the demolition will happen or what the land will be used for.

Cleveland-Cliffs says it is still assessing the scope of the demolition project and the amount of scrap it will be generated.

After it is demolished, Cleveland-Cliffs says crews will prepare the site for better use.

According to the company, “the entire project will be a net positive cash flow generator for Cleveland-Cliffs and certainly a positive for the Ashland area.”

WSAZ is working to learn more.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First winners of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes announced
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Police say a child was inside the car with the driver.
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit
Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Police investigating shooting at restaurant
A 5-year-old child was injured Saturday after falling from a moving vehicle and then being run...
Ohio child hit by parent’s car at state park

Latest News

Supporting shelter pets through Purina with Derek Hough
Supporting shelter pets through Purina with Derek Hough
Campaign encourages residents to support small business
Social media groups connecting people worldwide
Social media groups connecting people worldwide
Summer beauty must haves
Summer beauty must haves