Plans to demolish AK Steel site

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ/WKYT) - Plans to demolish a steel mill in Ashland that went idle in 2015 were confirmed Monday by the owners.

According to Cleveland-Cliffs, the AK Steel site in Ashland, Kentucky will be torn down and will not be used for production in the future.

The AK Steel company was bought out by Cleveland Cliffs weeks after the plant closed in 2019.

There is no word on when the demolition will happen or what the land will be used for.

Cleveland-Cliffs says it is still assessing the scope of the demolition project and the amount of scrap it will be generated.

After it is demolished, Cleveland-Cliffs says crews will prepare the site for better use.

According to the company, “the entire project will be a net positive cash flow generator for Cleveland-Cliffs and certainly a positive for the Ashland area.”

WSAZ is working to learn more.

