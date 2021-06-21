Advertisement

Protecting yourself in a digital world

By Josie Fletcher
Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As our daily lives shifted from physical to the virtual realm during the pandemic, people rushed to adopt new apps and services that would allow them to work, play, and accomplish tasks online vs. in person.

Charles Henderson, the Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force at IBM, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss if the growing preference for online options caused people to prioritize convenience over cybersecurity and data privacy.

