Rahm’s Revenge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two weeks after having to leave the Memorial because he contracted COVID-19, Jon Rahm returned to the tour and won the 121st US Open with the help of two amazing birdie putts on holes 17 and 18. Rahm held off Louis Oosthuizen who bogeyed 17 and couldn’t eagle the final hole to tie Rahm.

Only a dozen players finished under par at Torrey Pines Golf Course and Rahm is the first man from Spain to win the US Open. The final major of the 2021 season is next month at the British Open and that tournament is on WSAZ.

