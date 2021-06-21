Advertisement

Rahm’s Revenge

Jon Rahm wins US Open after having to leave Memorial because of COVID
Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf...
Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two weeks after having to leave the Memorial because he contracted COVID-19, Jon Rahm returned to the tour and won the 121st US Open with the help of two amazing birdie putts on holes 17 and 18. Rahm held off Louis Oosthuizen who bogeyed 17 and couldn’t eagle the final hole to tie Rahm.

Only a dozen players finished under par at Torrey Pines Golf Course and Rahm is the first man from Spain to win the US Open. The final major of the 2021 season is next month at the British Open and that tournament is on WSAZ.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
First winners of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes announced
Dozens are without power after firefighters responded to an issue in the complex's electrical...
Fire leaves 51 senior living residents in the dark

Latest News

The state baseball tournament begins Thursday in Charleston
WV state baseball tourney starts Thursday
Keon Padmore-Johnson sparks Bears with two early scores for the North
North shuts out the South Saturday afternoon
NORTH SOUTH FOOTBALL
NORTH SOUTH FOOTBALL
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
Young Reds fan devastated over Joey Votto’s ejection