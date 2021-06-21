WSAZ helps Al Roker set new Guinness record

(WSAZ) - WSAZ Anchor Taylor Eaton joined NBC’s Al Roker live Monday morning from the Greenbrier.

WSAZ was selected to help Roker attempt to set yet another Guinness World Records title by hosting an online weather reporting video relay. The Rokerthon team won the title for Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Relay.

The live event, called ‘Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever’ took place on the first official day of summer.

Last week, Taylor had the chance to talk with the meteorologist about his latest attempt to break a record and how he is looking to make this long-awaited summer one for everyone to remember.

FOR THAT INTERVIEW CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.