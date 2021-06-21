Stormy start to summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer solstice is a mere 18 hours old but already the storm season has perked up. For the evening ahead showers and downpours, some with gusty non-severe gusts will play havoc with outdoor plans. One area that is an exception is the far southern Coalfields where strong winds are possible with any thunderstorm before sundown.

As of 6:30 p.m. an alert for flooding was issued for parts of Southeastern Ohio and Central West Virginia until 9:30 p.m. from the National Weather Service.

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for * Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Athens County in southeastern Ohio...

Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio...

Meigs County in southeastern Ohio...

Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Ohio...

Northeastern Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia...

Southern Pleasants County in northwestern West Virginia...

Western Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia...

Central Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia...

Wood County in northwestern West Virginia...

North Central Mason County in western West Virginia...

As a recap a series of sudden downpours marred the pool plans of many kids this afternoon. Squalls formed earlier than normal in the late morning hours along the Ohio River then turned into heavy rain makers with even a few hailers on their trek into Charleston and the WV Coalfields during the early afternoon hours.

Then as temperatures rose through the 80s and humidity levels jumped to tropical levels a crescent of new storms formed in Ohio and crossed into West Virginia. The region from Pomeroy Ohio to Elizabeth WV went through a tornado warning as storm cloud tops rose to near 10 miles high. Those storms did muster some strong winds, but ground level tornado winds did not occur.

To recap showers and downpours tonight may muster some new street flooding as summer has come in with a thundery, rainy flare.

