Supporting shelter pets through Purina with Derek Hough

By Josie Fletcher
Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Derek Hough is known for showing his passion on the dance floor on shows like Dancing With The Stars, where his team won a record six times.

The dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer is also passionate about helping find home for shelter pets, which is why he is teaming up with Purina for its 28-day challenge to help adoptable pets find their forever homes, and help raise money for the Petfinder Foundation.

