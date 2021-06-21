Taylor at The Greenbrier for Rokerthon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Al Roker visited just about every neck of the woods.... with the return of Rokerthon.

He and dozen of meteorologists and anchors from NBC affiliates, including WSAZ, participated in the Rokerthon Summer Weather Relay. They broke the world record for most people in an online weather reporting video relay.

Taylor Eaton joined Al from The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia to help break the world record.

