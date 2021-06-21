TBT announces field of 64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The quest for a million dollars began for 64 teams competing in the Basketball Tournament next month. The organization announced the field Monday afternoon and 16 of those squads will be heading to Charleston when that region begins July 17th. Sideline Cancer is the number one seed, Best Virginia is ranked 2nd and Herd That is third.

In their first games, Best Virginia plays WoCo Showtime at 2 pm on July 17th while Herd That takes on Team DRB earlier that day at noon.

Here are the full rosters for both local teams.

Herd That

Ot Elmore (2016-19)

Jon Elmore (2016-19)

Rondale Watson (2017-19)

James Kelly (2015-16)

JaCorey Williams (Middle Tennessee State)

Ronald Delph (Florida Atlantic)

Derek Cooke (Wyoming)

Darin Johnson (Washington/Cal State Northridge)

Best Virginia

Alex Ruoff (2005-09)

John Flowers (2007-11)

Kevin Jones (2008-12)

Juwan Staten (2012-15)

Nathan Adrian (2013-17)

Jaysean Paige (2014-16)

Jonathan Holton (2014-16)

Tarik Phillip (2014-17)

Teyvon Myers (2015-17)

Sagaba Konate (2016-19)

Chase Harler (2016-20)

Logan Routt (2015-20)

