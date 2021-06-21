Tornado warning issued for counties across the tri-state expires, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect

UPDATE 6/21/21 @ 5:06 p.m.

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Meigs County, Gallia County, Washington County, Athens County, Mason County, W.Va., Wirt County, W.Va., Jackson County, W.Va. and Wood County, W.Va. until 5:30 p.m.

The NWS in Jackson, Kentucky has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Floyd County, Johnson County, Martin County and Pike County until 5:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has issued several tornado warnings across our region.

The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a Tornado Warning for Northeastern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio, Southeastern Athens County in southeastern Ohio, North central Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia, Southwestern Wood County in northwestern West Virginia until 500 PM EDT.

At 4:36 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rutland, moving east at 45 mph.

This is radar indicated rotation.

This dangerous storm will be near Forked Run State Park and Tuppers Plains around 4:55 PM EDT, Coolville around 500 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Belleville, Chester and Reedsville.

