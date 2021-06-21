Traffic delays after car hits barrier along I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy traffic is being reported along I-64 in Barboursville following an accident.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened near the Merritts Ck. Rd. exit in the westbound lanes.

Roadwork is ongoing along that stretch of I-64.

Dispatchers say a vehicle hit a barrier.

No word on injuries at this time or how long the road is expected to be closed.

