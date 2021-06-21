TSA finds loaded handgun during screening at W.Va. Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun during security screening.

It happened at Yeager Airport (CRW) on Saturday.

TSA officials say they stopped the passenger from carrying a loaded .22 caliber firearm onto his flight. The gun was loaded with seven bullets.

This is the second firearm detected at Yeager Airport this year.

When they found the loaded handgun, TSA officers told police, who came to the checkpoint. The man, who is from Charleston, West Virginia, is now facing a possible civil penalty.

“I strongly urge any gun owner to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.” said John A. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures. So forgetting about a loaded weapon in your bag is no excuse.”

For details on how to properly travel with a firearm, go to the TSA website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.