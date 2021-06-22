Advertisement

Cabell County Circuit Clerk retires

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chief Judge Gregory Howard, Jr. announced the Cabell County Clerk, Jeffrey E. Hood, has retired.

Chief Judge Howard says Hood resigned and retired effective June 20, 2021, which is also West Virginia Day.

Hood served as Cabell County Circuit Clerk since December 1, 2012, He was elected in 2014 and again in 2016 for a full term.

Chief Judge Howard, along with the other Circuit and Family Court Judges, expressed their appreciation for the outstanding and professional performance of Hood’s duties.

Janet Lynn McCoy, the current Chief Deputy Clerk, has been temporarily appointed by Chief Judge Howard to serve as acting Circuit Clerk until a successor is named.

The vacancy will be filled by a majority vote of the four Circuit Judges, in accordance with state law. The appointee must be a member of the same part of the retiring clerk. Hood is a member of the Democratic party.

Anyone interested in seeking the appointment should submit a letter of interest along with a current resume to Chief Judge Howard no later than July 6, 2021.

The person chosen will serve until December 31, 2022.

There will be an election in November 2022 to select the clerk for the six year term beginning on January 1, 2023.

