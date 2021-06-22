Chief says fire appears to be suspicious

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are investigating what officials are calling a “suspicious” fire.

It happened in the 300 block of Dry Branch Drive in Malden around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Malden Fire Chief, the fire started underneath the mobile home that was just installed. There was no electricity to the mobile home.

No one was there at the time.

Crews say it was a total loss.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

This is a developing story.

