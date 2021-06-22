Advertisement

Chief says fire appears to be suspicious

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are investigating what officials are calling a “suspicious” fire.

It happened in the 300 block of Dry Branch Drive in Malden around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Malden Fire Chief, the fire started underneath the mobile home that was just installed. There was no electricity to the mobile home.

No one was there at the time.

Crews say it was a total loss.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
Possible shooting reported along 12th Street in Huntington.
Man taken to hospital after shooting
10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured
Tornado warning
Tornado warning issued for counties across the tri-state expires, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect
A man from Leon, WV. was killed Sunday night in an ATV accident.
Troopers respond to fatal ATV accident

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Clouds And Showers Departing
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced in connection with manipulation of absentee voter requests
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced in connection with manipulation of absentee voter requests
Bonnie's Bus stops by Gallipolis Ferry
Bonnie's Bus stops by Gallipolis Ferry
West Virginia lawmakers to review $250M in Special Session
Eric Corder
Huntington mayor appoints interim police chief