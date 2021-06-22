Advertisement

Child tax credits start going out next month

Child Tax Credit
Child Tax Credit(KFYR-TV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The first installment of child tax credits as a part of the American Rescue Plan will start to go out to families in monthly payments starting in July and go through December.

The second installment will be claimed in tax credits next year.

The IRS says nearly 90% of families in America are eligible to receive the monthly payments.

If you’ve filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020 or if you signed up to receive a stimulus check, you will get this tax relief automatically.

You can read more about the program here.

The temporary provisions under the American Rescue Plan also increase the benefit per child (from $2,000 to $3,000 for kids age 6-17, and from $3,000 to $3,600 for kids 0-5).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
First winners of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes announced
Police say a child was inside the car with the driver.
Two in custody, following multi-county police pursuit
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured

Latest News

One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson...
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
SOFTBALL PREVIEW
TBT TOURNEY
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and people involved in the case to figure out what led to...
Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Huntington