Community reacts to AK Steel demolition on the horizon

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Plans to demolish the AK Steel site in Ashland have been confirmed.

This announcement comes as a major blow to the community because many are proud of the legacy the mill leaves behind.

“Four generations of my family, I was the fourth to work there, so we personally know the pain and sacrifices of losing that job and losing that facility,’' Josh Blanton said.

The news that the AK Steel plant will be demolished feels personal for people like Blanton, who is a former employee and current city commissioner.

Plans confirmed to demolish AK Steel site

The same is true for Anthony Gibson. He didn’t work at the plant but worked with its employees for 10 years through his jobs with the union.

“It’s a waste. There’s a perfectly good steel mill there that could be put back to use for something,” Gibson said.

The steel mill had been idled since 2015. Cleveland-Cliffs bought out the plant weeks after it closed in 2019.

“I’ve always been told the best steel, the best auto-grade steel came out of AK Ashland,” Gibson said.

According to Cleveland-Cliffs, the site will not be used for production in the future.

Unsure of what it will turn into, community members hope job opportunities will be in the picture.

“There is still potential there, whether they use the whole mill or they either try to build something to bring jobs back in here to be used,” Gibson said.

“It is a loss, but we still have a lot of things to be optimistic about,” Blanton said.

He and others say it’s all about staying hopeful that whatever this plant turns into will help their community thrive.

There is no word on when the demolition will happen or what the land will be used for.

Cleveland-Cliffs says it’s still assessing the scope of the demolition project and the amount of scrap that will be generated.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.