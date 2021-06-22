Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get...
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the woman.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house.

The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
Possible shooting reported along 12th Street in Huntington.
Man taken to hospital after shooting
10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured
A man from Leon, WV. was killed Sunday night in an ATV accident.
Troopers respond to fatal ATV accident
Tornado warning
Tornado warning issued for counties across the tri-state expires, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect

Latest News

Kanawha County deputies are investigating a single car crash in Cross Lanes.
Driver crashes into fence at post office
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Child tax credits start going out next month
Child tax credits start going out next month
Huntington Little League fundraiser
Huntington Little League fundraiser
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run