Driver crashes into fence at post office

Kanawha County deputies are investigating a single car crash in Cross Lanes.
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver crashed into a fence near the Post Office on Big Tyler Road early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department told WSAZ it happened around 6:30 a.m. at 5306 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

One car was involved in the crash. The male driver was not hurt.

Deputies are still investigating how the crash happened, but say they do not suspect DUI.

No names or possible charges have been released.

